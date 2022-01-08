A Columbia SC woman reported a man missing last month. Now she’s charged with murder.

A woman who reported a man missing in December was his killer, according the Columbia Police Department.

The department charged 29-year-old Taylor Wardlaw Thursday with murder and possession of a gun during a violent crime.

Wardlaw reported to police that 26-year-old Terrell Sims was missing on Dec. 22, the department said. WLTX reported that Sims was Wardlaw’s boyfriend. The department called Wardlaw and Sims acquaintances.

Investigators “worked exhaustively pursuing leads” in search of Sims, the department said. A search crew found his body near a creek off Monticello Road Wednesday afternoon. Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford positively identified Sims Thursday.

In a statement, the department didn’t specify what evidence it has against Wardlaw, but said she shot Sims multiple times.

Officers jailed Wardlaw at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center where she remained as of Saturday afternoon.

More charges may be coming, the department said.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, the Department of Natural Resources, the South Carolina State Fire Academy, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department and Columbia Fire Department helped in the search.