Columbia selects Festus assistant administrator for new assistant manager position

A second assistant city manager is joining the City of Columbia administration.

Matt Unrein, currently the assistant city administrator and public works director in Festus, will start in his new role in Columbia on Feb. 19.

This additional assistant city manager position was part of 2024 budget considerations, the city said in the announcement. Others in the administration office include Carol Rhodes, assistant manager; Mike Griggs, deputy manager; and City Manager De'Carlon Seewood.

"Matt will make a great addition to the leadership team at the City of Columbia," Seewood said in the announcement. "He has a proven track record of success in seeing projects through and is well respected in his profession. I believe his hands-on experience in various roles will provide a unique perspective that our residents will benefit from."

Unrein also has served as assistant city manager and public works and parks director in Ferguson, city administrator of Arnold, assistant city manager of Maryville, and began his career in the community development department of Independence.

"The City of Columbia has so much to offer its residents. I am honored to be able to bring my experience to the community to further the city's mission," Unrein said. "I look forward to engaging with the community and staff."

A portion of Unrein's responsibilities pertain to working as a liaison for public safety-centric departments, such as police and fire, wrote Sydney Olsen, city spokesperson in a follow-up message to the Tribune.

"This will help ensure the City Manager's Office is aware of various initiatives and projects and able to provide strategic guidance and assistance as needed. (Urein) will be reporting directly to the City Manager when he comes on board," she wrote.

Unrein, born and raised in the Kansas City area, received his bachelor's degree in history and government from Columbia College and master's in public administration from the University of Missouri in Kansas City.

He is a member of the International City/County Managers Association (ICMA) and is a credentialed manager. He is also a member of the Missouri City Managers Association and the American Public Works Association.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Columbia selects second assistant city manager