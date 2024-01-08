Columbia State

Columbia State Community College will host virtual Tennessee Reconnect information sessions in January.

Tennessee Reconnect is a last-dollar scholarship that provides free tuition for adults to attend a community college. The initiative is designed to help adults enter college to gain new skills, advance in the workplace and fulfill lifelong dreams of completing a degree or credential.

“Tennessee Reconnect provides a wonderful opportunity for eligible adult learners to attend Columbia State tuition-free,” said Joni Allison, Columbia State coordinator of Adult Student Services. “We offer multiple information session dates each month to allow easy access for prospective students who would like to begin or return to college.”

To be eligible for Tennessee Reconnect, students must meet the following requirements:

Haven’t earned an associate or bachelor’s degree.

Have been a Tennessee resident for at least one year.

Complete the Free Application For Federal Student Aid and be determined as an independent student.

Be admitted to Columbia State and enroll in a degree or certificate program.

Must attend at least part-time (6 credit hours).

The sessions will be held on the following dates and times:

Jan. 6 from 10 - 11 a.m.

Jan. 8 from 6 - 7 p.m.

Jan 11 from 2 - 3 p.m.

Jan. 18 from 2 - 3 p.m.

Jan. 22 from 6 - 7 p.m.

Jan. 25 from 2 - 3 p.m.

Jan. 29 from 6 - 7 p.m.

To view the full list of steps to apply, or to sign up for an information session, please visit www.ColumbiaState.edu/Reconnect.

Columbia State is a comprehensive community college serving southern Middle Tennessee dedicated to nurturing success and positively changing lives through teaching, learning and service.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Herald: Columbia State to host Reconnect Information Sessions