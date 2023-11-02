Columbia Students Stage Walkout of Hillary Clinton’s Class

A number of Columbia University students staged a walkout during a joint lecture held by former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and Keren Yarhi-Milo, the dean of Columbia’s School of International and Public Affairs, on Wednesday. The demonstration, which reportedly included roughly 30 students in the 300-person lecture, was apparently part of a protest against the school’s perceived lack of support for pro-Palestine students targeted by a right-wing group which displayed their names and photographs on a circling billboard truck that called them “Columbia’s Leading Antisemites.” The group was demanding “immediate legal support for affected students” and “a commitment to student safety, well being and privacy,” according to The New York Times.

Read it at The New York Times

Read more at The Daily Beast.