Columbia suspect jumps out of ambulance, runs away after arrest, police say

A man who was under arrest tried to escape from police Tuesday by jumping out of an ambulance, according to Columbia Police Department.

Columbia officers charged 37-year-old Braden L. Robinson with first degree domestic violence and first degree escape after he beat his girlfriend and ran from police near Rosewood Drive, according to the department.

Robinson punched his girlfriend “several times” in the face and kicked her in the back, the department said. Following his arrest, officers stopped to get him medical attention for “a possible self-inflicted” nose injury. While he was being treated, Robinson jumped out of the ambulance and ran away, according to the department.

The police department didn’t make it clear if the ambulance was stopped or moving when Robinson is alleged to have jumped out. He evaded police for about 30 minutes, the department said.

Officers jailed Robinson at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention where he remained as of Wednesday afternoon on $50,000 bond.

Earlier in October, police charged Robinson with assaulting a police officer during an arrest, third degree assault and public drunkenness. He also has pending charges for driving under the influence, driving with a suspended license, reckless driving, and failure to stop for police.

First degree domestic violence is a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.