All Columbia teaching positions are filled, but openings for support positions remain

All full-time teaching positions in Columbia Public Schools are filled, with school starting Aug. 22.

It's support staff where the most openings exist, said CPS spokeswoman Michelle Baumstark in an email.

The remaining single full-time teaching position was filled on Friday. The district welcomed the district's 278 new teachers with a breakfast on Wednesday.

"CPS hasn’t really experienced a shortage with teachers like many other districts across the country," Baumstark wrote. "We are fortunate in that regard. Columbia Public Schools is a desirable district in a desirable community. Each year, prior to and even during COVID, we have about 200 new teachers. This is a standard trend for a district our size. However, we are not without employment challenges."

There's an opening for a half-time teacher and half-time coordinator. There's an opening for a learning specialist, a teacher whose students have disabilities. A math interventionist is needed. Also remaining to be filled are two speech-language pathologist positions.

"We’re in a very good position with staffing when it comes to classroom teachers," Baumstark wrote. "All of our administrative positions are also filled. Keep in mind that our teaching/certificated staff make up half of our staffing in CPS — approximately 1,500 employees. The other half of our employees are operational or classroom support —another approximately 1,500 employees. Our operations make our mission possible."

"Our struggle continues to be in finding paraprofessionals and instructional aides and classroom aides," Baumstark wrote. "Paraprofessionals work with special needs students. Aides work with a variety of students based on the needs of the school building to which they are assigned."

Eleven paraprofessional openings were filled on Friday, with 11 more still open. There were nine openings for instructional aides and 15 openings for classroom aides. It was a gain from the week before for the positions, Baumstark said.

The district has outside contracts for transportation and substitute teachers, but parents complain to the district when bus routes are canceled and teachers complain when temporary vacancies aren't filled.

There are always openings for custodians and workers in nutrition services and the district is always hiring in those areas, Baumstark said by phone.

Those positions have frequent turnover because of the competition for jobs in the community, she said.

"We’re continuing to interview and hire," Baumstark said.

Roger McKinney is the Tribune's education reporter. You can reach him at rmckinney@columbiatribune.com or 573-815-1719. He's on Twitter at @rmckinney9.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Columbia Public Schools still has some open support positions