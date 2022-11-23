Columbia teen awaiting murder trial faces new charges after threatening official, SLED says

File image
Morgan Hughes
·1 min read

A Columbia man being held at the Fairfield County Detention Center for murder now faces new charges after law enforcement says he threatened the life of the investigator who put him there.

Michael Scott, 19, was arrested in February 2021 on murder charges in Fairfield County, according to court records.

He has been held at the Fairfield County Detention Center.

On April 25, 2022, Scott allegedly created chaos at the detention center by yelling and threatening to kill the lead investigator on his murder case and that person’s family, according to a warrant issued Monday by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

The name of the investigator is redacted from that warrant.

Fairfield County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the detention center April 25 because several inmates were refusing to go back into the facility from the recreation yard, according to SLED’s warrant. One of the people who arrived from the sheriff’s office was the investigator on Scott’s case. The warrant said Scott then began loudly threatening the investigator and their family.

The Sheriff’s Office requested an investigation by SLED, which has charged Scott with threatening the life of a public official.

Scott’s new case will be prosecuted by the 6th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, according to a release from SLED.

