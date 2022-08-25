Columbia teen wanted for shooting at police officer arrested 360 miles away, cops say

A manhunt that began in July when someone opened fire on a Forest Acres police officer ended Wednesday in Birmingham, Alabama, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

Ladre Smith, a 19-year-old Columbia resident, was arrested on attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime charges following the July 25 shooting, the sheriff’s department said in a news release.

The shooting happened at about 1:30 a.m., after the officer saw “a suspicious vehicle in a neighborhood off Decker Boulevard,” according to the release. Information about why the vehicle was considered suspicious was not available.

The officer had followed the vehicle as it drove across Decker Boulevard onto Dupont Drive, the sheriff’s department said. That’s near the intersection with Percival Road, near interstate 77.

A Forest Acres Police Department patrol vehicle has bullet holes after a man shot at an officer.

The officer was about to make a traffic stop when multiple shots were fired from the vehicle, and two bullets hit the officer’s patrol car, according to the release.

The officer was not hurt and no injuries were reported, according to the sheriff’s department.

Bullet holes were found in the hood and roof of the Forest Acres patrol vehicle, the sheriff’s department said.

The officer lost sight of the vehicle, and the gunman was able to escape from the scene of the shooting, according to the release.

“This is another example of how dangerous our profession is,” Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said in the release. “The Forest Acres Officer did not die but it wasn’t because Smith didn’t try to kill him. Through the grace of God, he is OK, physically.”

Forest Acres Police Chief Don Robinson asked the sheriff’s department to assist in the investigation.

Evidence led investigators to Smith, who was on the run, the sheriff’s department said. Information about the evidence that connected Smith to the shooting was not available.

The search for Smith ended Wednesday, when members of the U.S. Marshal Service tracked him down at the Tourway Inn motel in Birmingham, Alabama, according to the release. That’s more than 360 miles from where the shooting happened.

Smith had barricaded himself inside a motel room but eventually surrendered, the sheriff’s department said.

“It was never a question of if this day would come — but when. Our streets are safer thanks to the diligent work by the RCSD investigators and the fugitive task force who worked tirelessly to bring this criminal to justice,” Robinson said in the release. “These shots were fired with absolutely no regard for human life. We remain grateful our officer survived, and our citizens were not harmed.”

At the time of the shooting, Smith was out on bond for two previous weapons charges from a November 2021 arrest, Richland County court records show. Smith was charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol and possession of a stolen pistol, according to court records.

The sheriff’s office said Smith was released, and court records show a $10,000 personal recognizance bond was set.

“Smith is also yet another example of catch and release. He was out on a personal recognizance bond from his previous weapons charge. That means he was just released from jail for no money or restrictions,” Lott said. “What is it going to take for the crack in our criminal justice system to be fixed? More cops be killed? I pray not.”