Columbia teenager arrested after two men were killed, Richland County sheriff says

The search is over for a Columbia teenager who was wanted on murder charges after two men were killed in a drive-by shooting in September, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said.

At about 6:30 a.m. Thursday, 18-year-old Ty’Quan McClinton was arrested in the 7400 block of Hunt Club Road in Columbia, the sheriff’s department said in a news release. That’s near the intersection of Decker Boulevard and Two Notch Road.

On Oct. 18, the sheriff’s department said McClinton was wanted for his role in the then month-old double homicide, and a manhunt was underway.

In addition to the murder charges, McClinton was also charged with possession of weapon during a violent crime from a Sept. 11, shooting where two South Carolina men died, according to the release.

The sheriff’s department said that McClinton was involved in a drive-by shooting that killed two men attending a party in the 6200 block of Shakespeare Road. That’s in Columbia, in the area between Two Notch Road and S.C. 277, less than 2 miles from where McClinton was taken into custody Thursday morning.

At about 1 a.m. Sept. 11, deputies responded to a report of a shooting and found two unresponsive men who were bleeding as they were lying on the sidewalk, according to the sheriff’s department.

Although deputies provided medical aid, and both Richland County EMS and Columbia Fire Department responded to the scene, both men died, the sheriff’s department said. The men were identified as Joshua J. Jackson, a 34-year-old Conway resident, and Eddie A. Boyd, a 40-year-old Sumter resident, by the Richland County Coroner’s Office.

Jackson died at the scene and Boyd was taken to an area hospital where he later died, according to the sheriff’s department.

No other injuries were reported.

There was no word on a motive for the gunfire.

McClinton is being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, and no bond has been set, jail records show. He’s scheduled to appear in court again on the murder and weapons charges on Jan. 26, 2024, according to Richland County judicial records.

“Another example of a young person throwing their life away by the gun,” Sheriff Leon Lott said in the release. “He celebrated his birthday by killing two people. So sad we are losing a generation who do not realize the consequences of their actions when they shoot a gun. It has to stop.”