Columbia teens charged after robbing, beating up food deliveryman, deputies say

Lexington County deputies arrested three Columbia teens accused of robbing a food deliveryman back in August.

Lexington County Sheriff’s Department arrested Jaylon Lamont Veerapen, 18, and charged him with armed robbery, kidnapping and criminal conspiracy. Two minors were also arrested in the case, but their names were not released because they are under 18, the department said.

“Based on information detectives confirmed in video evidence in the case, the teens approached a food delivery driver’s car and held him at gunpoint in the 3500 block of Fernandina Road Aug. 7,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said in a release. “Then they beat him up just off camera before leaving the scene.”

The three teens were arrested Wednesday, the sheriff’s department said in a Friday release.