Columbia University suspends pro-Palestinian and Jewish student clubs

An Ivy League school has cut off two clubs for pro-Palestinian and Jewish students in the latest escalation in the tumult gripping American college campuses amid disagreement over the Israel-Hamas war.

Columbia University in New York City, where protests have roiled campus in the past month, temporarily terminated its chapters of Students for Justice in Palestine and Jewish Voice for Peace. Despite their differences, the two student clubs have shown solidarity in calling for a cease-fire in the war overseas.

They will be suspended until the end of the fall semester. Gerald Rosberg, the school’s senior executive vice president, announced the move in a statement Friday.

“This decision was made after the two groups repeatedly violated University policies related to holding campus events, culminating in an unauthorized event Thursday afternoon that proceeded despite warnings and included threatening rhetoric and intimidation,” Rosberg said. He did not elaborate further on how exactly the policies were violated.

The groups won’t be able to hold events or receive funding, Rosberg said. The suspension will remain in place until the two groups can demonstrate a “commitment to compliance with University policies,” he said in the statement.

More: Israel-Hamas war stirs free-speech battles at college campuses across US

The announcement followed a massive student protest and walkout Thursday that included an art installation in front of an administrative building.

The protests were described by the clubs as peaceful. Neither of the student groups responded to a request for comment Friday.

Zachary Schermele is a breaking news and education reporter for USA TODAY. You can reach him by email at zschermele@usatoday.com. Follow him on X at @ZachSchermele.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ivy League college suspends pro-Palestinian and Jewish student clubs