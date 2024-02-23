Columbia Ward 2 race grows with registered write-in candidate Lucio Bitoy IV

Lucio Bitoy IV, who participated in a candidate forum Wednesday, officially announced his status as a registered write-in candidate for the Ward 2 Columbia City Council race Friday.

Bitoy majored in political science at Lincoln University in Jefferson City. He interned in the Missouri House of Representatives and was an AmeriCorps Vista for the Columbia Center for Urban Agriculture in 2022.

Ward 2 write-in candidate Lucio Bitoy IV speaks Wednesday at a candidate forum on the environment at Columbia Public Library.

Bitoy previously was a community relations specialist with Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Serivces and now works for the Missouri Department of Social Services in Boone County.

Bitoy aims to tackle Ward 2 and citywide poverty if elected.

“The Second Ward faces challenges such as a lack of affordable housing to rent or purchase, persistent poverty, minimal public transportation access, and low wages,” he said.

Bitoy is exploring the intersectionality of poverty, affordable housing, ecological restoration and ending disparities, in his campaign, the announcement notes.

Bitoy advocates for turning empty lots and old industrial spaces into community farms and gardens, shelters for the unhoused. His priorities also align with Missouri Jobs With Justice push for a $15 minimum wage and seeks an end to the state's preemption law that prevents municipalities from establishing its own minimum wages, the announcement notes.

