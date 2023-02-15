Columbia woman charged with murder after a shooting at shopping center, SC cops say

A Columbia woman was charged with murder and other crimes after one person was killed Tuesday in a shooting at the parking lot of a Kroger grocery store, according to the Irmo Police Department.

Christina Harrison, 23, was also charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime and unlawful carrying of a pistol, jail records show.

The shooting happened at about 4 p.m. at the Irmo Station Shopping Center at 7467 Saint Andrews Road, police said in a news release. That’s at the intersection with Lake Murray Boulevard in Lexington County, close to the Richland County line.

Officers responding to reports of a shooting found the victim in the parking lot, who died at the scene, according to the release.

The Lexington County Coroner’s Office has not publicly identified the victim.

No other injuries were reported.

Officers interviewed witnesses and looked at surveillance footage, and determined that Harrison and the victim didn’t know each other, but they were involved in an argument prior to the shooting, police said.

Information about why they were arguing was not available.

After the shooting, Harrison left the Kroger shopping plaza in a white Ford, according to the release.

While officers were still on scene, Harrison called police at about 5:30 p.m. and said that she was at the Irmo Police Department headquarters, half a mile from the shopping center, to surrender and she was taken into custody, according to the release.

Harrison was taken to the Lexington County Detention Center, police said. No bond has been set and she remains behind bars, jail records show.

“Unfortunately, this is a situation where tempers flared and someone let anger get the best of them. One rash decision has impacted the lives of two families and countless others who witnessed this tragic event,” Irmo Police Chief Bobby Dale said in the release. “Senseless is the only word I can think of to describe what happened today.”

Despite the arrest, police continue to investigate the shooting and ask anyone who witnessed the gunfire or have more information about the incident to call 803-781-8088.

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, Richland County Sheriff’s Department, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, Lexington County Coroner’s Office and Lexington County Solicitor’s Office were among the agencies who assisted police in the investigation.