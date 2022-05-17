Columbia woman with medical conditions missing for more than a week, deputies say

A search is underway for a missing Midlands woman with medical issues.

Alisa Wood was publicly reported missing by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department Monday. The 38-year-old has not been seen for more than a week, the sheriff’s department said in a news release.

Wood was last seen May 9 at a home on Cactus Avenue, according to the release. That’s near the intersection of Broad River Road and Piney Grove Road.

Alisa Wood was reported missing by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

There was no word why or how Wood left, or if she was alone when she was last seen. The sheriff’s department did not say if foul play was suspected in Wood’s disappearance.

Wood is known to ride a bike around the area, according to the release.

Wood has medical issues that require treatment, according to the sheriff’s department. Further information on her condition was not available, but the sheriff’s department said because Wood has been without her medications for an extended period of time it is believed that she might be in danger.

The sheriff’s department did not provide a description of Wood and said it isn’t known what she was wearing when last seen.

Anyone who has seen Wood, or has information about her, is asked to call 911, or CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.