Columbia and New York Presbyterian will pay $71 million to perv gynecologist’s patients who claimed sex abuse

Columbia University and New York Presbyterian Hospital will pay a whopping $71 million to resolve claims from dozens of women who say they were abused by a perverted gynecologist.

The hefty payout will be split among 79 women who were patients of Dr. Robert Hadden, a former gynecologist at Columbia and New York Presbyterian accused of performing sexually invasive and unnecessary procedures on women and girls for three decades.

“Today’s resolution that was announced is predominantly about closure for my clients,” said Adam Slater, a lawyer representing the women. “Some were abused almost 30 years ago, some more recently, but this settlement allows them to move on with their lives and also receive proper compensation.”

“At his core, Hadden was an evil man who preyed upon his patients, many of whom entrusted him with their healthcare and that of their unborn children,” Slater added.

Hadden relinquished his medical license in 2016 after he pleaded guilty in Manhattan Supreme Court to criminal sex act in the third degree and forcible touching. Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance’s office negotiated a plea deal with Hadden that did not include any jail time, outraging Hadden’s accusers.

Last year, Manhattan federal prosecutors filed a new case against Hadden, alleging he sexually abused dozens of patients, some of whom were minors, between 1993 and 2012. Prosecutors described the doctor as “a predator in a white coat.”

In the shocking new charges against Hadden, one accuser whom he delivered at her birth claims that he went on to sexually abuse her as she grew up. He is accused of inappropriately touching, squeezing and even licking some of his patients during exams.

Hadden has pleaded not guilty to six counts of enticing individuals to travel across state lines to engage in illegal sexual activity, each of which carries a maximum of 20 years in prison.

The multi-million dollar civil settlement was negotiated by between lawyers for the accusers and lawyers representing Columbia University and New York Presbyterian. The deal does not resolve all legal claims against Hadden and the uptown institutions.

“Despite the fact that medical chaperones, nurses, supervisors, administrators, doctors and other hospital personnel were aware of the sexual exploitation and abuse being perpetrated by Robert Hadden, dating back to at least the 1990′s, [Columbia and New York Presbyterian] and their medical facilities, offices, clinics, and their agents, servants, and/or employees, actively and deliberately — and inexplicably — concealed Robert Hadden’s sexual abuse for decades,” said a class action lawsuit filed in Manhattan Federal Court against Hadden and the hospitals last year.

That suit is still pending.

“Every patient deserves to be treated with dignity and respect and to be safe and secure. We are deeply sorry that Hadden violated these fundamental obligations,” said Donna Lynne, the senior Vice President of Columbia University’s Irving Medical Center.

“Our goal has been to make sure that what Hadden did can never happen again.”

A message left with Hadden’s defense attorney was not returned.