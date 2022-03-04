Columbiana County driver headed to prison for 2021 fatal crash

Joseph Matz, 21, tells Jennifer Moreland's loved ones he's wanted to plead guilty since crashing into the Moreland home on Jan. 3, 2021. He was sentenced Friday in Columbiana County Common Pleas Court.

LISBON – A driver will spend seven to 10 years in prison for crashing his family's business truck into a Columbiana County home, killing a mother of two and injuring the children's father.

Joseph Matz, 21, of Homeworth, was drunk and under the influence of drugs when he drove into Jennifer and Joshua Moreland's home on Knox School Road on Jan. 3, 2021.

"Not a day goes by where I wish I could take her place," Matz said in court Friday when given the opportunity to speak at his sentencing hearing.

"I am sorry that I took your, mom, your wife, your sister and your daughter," Matz stated, adding he has wanted to plead guilty since day one and is ready for his punishment.

As part of a plea agreement approved in December with county prosecutors and Columbiana County Common Pleas Court Judge Scott Washam, Matz pleaded guilty to charges of aggravated vehicular homicide, a second-degree felony, aggravated vehicular assault, a third-degree felony, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a first-degree misdemeanor.

Jennifer Moreland's husband Joshua (center) children Kylee and Kyle (front/kneeling) and other loved ones wear 'Justice for Jennifer' shirts at Friday's sentencing hearing in Columbiana County Common Pleas Court.

Joshua Moreland, 42, his 16-year-old daughter, 20-year-old son and multiple friends spoke at Friday's sentencing hearing.

"Jen was my wife and my best friend for 22 years...I woke up in the hospital only to be told my wife was dead. Something has to be done. I know you can't bring her back, but just please do something about it," Moreland pleaded to the judge.

Moreland's daughter Kylee told the court she tried hard to save her mother, working to pull her bloodied body from the hole in their home.

"I was 15 at the time... I've always loved her. I didn't deserve this. I didn't deserve to see my father thrown through a wall, hit the ceiling and crash onto the floor, causing so much damage to him. I didn't deserve to see my mother buried underneath broken wood, household objects, insulation, ceiling dust and more...I did my best to pull her out, I really did," the teen said.

"To this day I blame myself... her last words to me were help me, help me, help me. My last words to her were, `I'm going to get you out of here, I promise.' Since then, I haven't made any promises," Kylee continued. "It is even a miracle my father survived."

Her brother, Kyle, echoed similar memories, thanking the first responders who tended to his parents. "All I want is justice for my mother and for my family to have the justice they deserve," Kyle Moreland said.

Ronald Yarwood, Matz's defense attorney, told the court his client took responsibility for the crash that night, remaining on scene and cooperating with authorities. Since the crash, Matz has undergone 32 drug and alcohol screenings while he remained free on bond.

The Matz family did not speak publicly but submitted a letter to the court prior to sentencing.

Washam told Matz that accidents happen, but this was caused by his decision consume alcohol and try to drive home.

"Your remorse appears to be genuine... but is outweighed significantly, in my mind, by the catastrophic harm that you inflicted on the Moreland family as the result of your many bad decisions.... " Washam said before imposing his sentence.

Once released from prison, Matz is barred from having a driver's license.

Jennifer Moreland was killed and her husband, Josh, was seriously injured when a drunken driver crashed into the family's Columbiana County home on Jan. 3, 2021.

What happened to the Morelands?

The Morelands were inside their home at 2452 Knox School Road when Matz crashed into it around 2:30 a.m. according to investigators.

Jennifer Moreland was killed and Joshua was severely injured and spent weeks hospitalized.

After months of waiting for backlogged evidence at the Bureau of Criminal Investigation lab that delayed the filing of charges, Matz was found to have had alcohol and marijuana in his system at the time of the crash.

The family later filed a wrongful death lawsuit in Columbiana Common Pleas Court seeking $10 million against Matz and truck owner Homeworth Fabrication and Machine Inc., according to the complaint.

According to court records, a tentative settlement has been reached, and the deal is to filed by March 31. Terms of the settlement have not been disclosed.

