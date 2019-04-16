Columbine and other Colorado schools placed under security alert

By Keith Coffman

DENVER (Reuters) - Authorities in Colorado placed Columbine High School and at least a dozen other surrounding public schools under a "lockout" security alert on Tuesday, citing the investigation of an unspecified "credible threat."

The alert comes four days before the 20th anniversary of the massacre at Columbine, when two heavily armed students at the suburban Denver high school fatally shot 12 classmates and a teacher before committing suicide.

Tuesday's lockout, less serious than a public safety "lockdown," means that activities inside the schools may continue as usual but entry and exit is restricted, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said on Twitter.

Officers were "investigating what appears to be a credible threat possibly involving the schools," the sheriff's department said on Twitter, adding that students were safe and additional deputies were dispatched to the schools.

A sheriff's office spokesman, Mike Taplin, said the anniversary of the Columbine mass shooting was not a "direct" factor in the threat.

Security alerts and safety drills have become commonplace in public schools across the United States in the years since the Columbine massacre as campus gun violence has increased. In Denver public schools alone, there have been 22 lockdowns and 294 lockouts over the past two academic years, according to data provided to the Denver Post by the school district.





(Reporting by Keith Coffman in Denver; writing by Steve Gorman; Editing by Leslie Adler)