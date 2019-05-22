Columbine survivor Austin Eubanks spoke about emotional pain and drug addiction before death

In this March 18, 2019 photo Columbine High School shooting survivor Austin Eubanks, 37, shares his experience about becoming addicted to prescription pain medication and later helping others overcome addiction in Denver. Authorities announced Saturday, May 18, 2019, that Eubanks died overnight at his Steamboat Springs, Colorado, home. (AP Photo/P. Solomon Banda)

DENVER – Austin Eubanks stood last month before an audience in Kentucky with a powerful warning: Millions of Americans are suffering with crippling emotional pain that we just don't know how to fix.

The problem, he said, is that we are surrounded both by suffering – shootings and divorces and wars – and by addiction in the form of social media and powerful painkillers. Some people retreat online. Some drug themselves. Neither way is healthy, he said.

"We live in a culture today that is ill-equipped to address emotional pain in a healthy fashion," Eubanks told attendees at the Kentucky Harm Reduction Summit on April 9.

It was a message Eubanks himself learned after being shot in the hand and knee while he a was student at Columbine High School in 1999 during a mass shooting that killed his best friend and left him addicted to painkillers.

The painkillers prescribed in the hours after the attack worked, he said, insulating him from the tragedy surrounding him. The drugs also left him addicted and jailed, his years of abuse of Oxycontin, Adderall and Xanax growing worse until he lost his career in advertising and marketing, descending into a life he described as "Grand Theft Auto," stealing cars and writing bad checks as he fed his addiction.

However, it was that very addiction that gave him a new platform. After spending 14 months in rehab, Eubanks began helping other people struggling with the same challenges. For the past several years, Eubanks worked as a speaker on addiction issues. He cut his ponytail and started wearing a waistcoat. His dress shirts covered up the colorful tattoos along his arms.

And his words worked. Time after time, his talks reached the hearts and minds of audiences struggling to understand drug addiction.

"Austin didn’t just share his personal story, he gave solutions for what we as a culture can do to prevent tragedies such as his from happening again," said Scott Burgess, CEO of the Naples, Florida-based David Lawrence Center, a mental-health counseling center. Eubanks spoke to the center's annual mental health conference in March. "His professional work as an addictions expert combined with his personal experiences, made him a uniquely qualified presenter."

But the very thing that made Eubanks a powerful speaker appears to have cost him his life. Eubanks, 37, was found dead in his Steamboat Springs, Colorado, townhome this weekend, and while the cause of death has not yet been released by the coroner, his family in a statement said he had "lost the battle with the very disease he fought so hard to help others face."

Eubanks' death highlights the lifelong struggle shooting and other trauma victims face, experts say.

"Here's someone 20 years later who had all these demons and was taken as a result," said former Columbine principal Frank DeAngelis, who was in the school with Eubanks and other students when the attack happened. DeAngelis now helps other school administrators address the aftermath of shootings, and is an international expert on school violence and recovery.

"He suffered for 20 years. He seemed to be doing extremely well, but then he had some setbacks," DeAngelis said of Eubanks.

Addiction began with shooting

Eubanks was 17 during the Columbine shooting that claimed the lives of 12 students and a teacher. In the years afterward, Eubanks spoke openly and often about his struggles with addiction, which he said began an hour after he was shot as he was pumped full of drugs.

For the next decade, Eubanks bounced into rehab repeatedly, punctuated with arrests for car theft and check fraud. He separated from his wife and lost contact with his sons as he abused cocaine and ecstasy and alcohol, hitting what he described as rock bottom on April 2, 2011, when he woke up on a jail cell with no memory of how he'd gotten there. He later pieced together his troubled day, which started with heavy drinking and drug use, and led to him passing out in a restaurant, where police and paramedics discovered he had an outstanding warrant for a missed court appearance.

That's when, he often said, he committed to changing his life. He entered rehab again, remaining there for 14 months as he sobered up. After leaving, he began working as an addiction counselor himself, serving for a time as the COO of one drug treatment center and on the boards of several others. He also began speaking out, using his story to help warn of the dangers of drug addiction and the need for better treatment.