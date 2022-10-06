Columbus 13-year-old girl killed, boy seriously injured Thursday morning in hit-and-run

The Columbus Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run Thursday morning in the 4100 block of Steam Mill Road that left one juvenile dead and another in serious condition.

A 13-year-old girl was killed in the crash and an 11-year-old boy was injured. The boy was transported to a local hospital and has since been flown to an Atlanta-area hospital for treatment.

Both children attended Rothschild Middle School, according to a press release from the CPD.

Police Chief Freddie Blackmon says if anyone has any information regarding this accident, they can call CPD at 706-653-3300 or 706-225-4040.

“We are committed to finding the person responsible for hitting these kids and leaving the scene,” Blackmon said.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.