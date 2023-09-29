Columbus 15-year-old dies after being shot at Far West Side apartment complex

A 15-year-old died Thursday night after being shot at an apartment complex on the city's Far West Side.

Columbus police took a call around 8:45 p.m. Thursday about a possible shooting at the River Pointe Apartments, on the 700 block of Avonia Drive. When officers arrived, they found Jafar Shalid, who had been shot.

Shalid was taken to OhioHealth Doctors Hospital but died of his injuries at 10:01 p.m.

Police have not publicly identified a motive or any suspects in the case.

Shalid is the 11th teenager between the ages of 13 and 17 to be killed in Columbus this year with three months remaining in the year. There were 12 teens in the same age range killed during the entire year in 2022.

Authorities ask anyone with information about Shalid's death to call detectives at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS. Calls to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

