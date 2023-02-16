Columbus 16-year-old dies after shooting, coroner says

A Columbus teenager died after being shot Wednesday, the coroner said.

Da’Marcus Faison, 16, was pronounced dead from a gunshot wound at 6:27 p.m. at the Piedmont Columbus Regional emergency room, Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan said Wednesday night.

Earlier Wednesday, Columbus police reported the shooting happened in the 400 block of Mt. Pleasant Drive, off Steam Mill Road on the city’s east side, and later said their investigation had shifted from an assault to a homicide case.

Faison’s death marks the city’s fourth homicide so far this year, according to the Ledger-Enquirer’s count.

This is a developing story and will be updated.