Columbus 3-year-old dies from gunshot wound Tuesday, Muscogee County coroner says

A 3-year-old Columbus boy was pronounced dead Tuesday morning after being shot in his home, Muscogee County coroner Buddy Bryan told the Ledger-Enquirer.

Mahkree Pierson was taken to Piedmont Pediatric ER where he was pronounced dead from a gunshot wound at 8:30 a.m, Bryan said. The incident occurred in his home at Greenridge Drive.

The Columbus Police Department homicide squad is investigating the incident, Bryan said. However, he added that the death “will probably be ruled an accidental death.”

The Ledger-Enquirer has reached out to the Columbus Police Department for more information.

This story will be updated as more information is released.