Columbus to provide 5,000 free gun lock and lock boxes to city residents

Columbus City Council members, the city's police and fire divisions and Columbus Public Health officials are conducting a joint effort to provide 5,000 free gun locks and gun safe/lock boxes to city residents.

A news conference to publicize the programs at 10:30 a.m. Monday at the Mitchell J. Brown Fire Station, 222 Greenlawn Ave., on the city's South Side.

The gun locks, which are braided steel cable with a key lock, will be available to city residents at any Columbus Division of Fire station throughout the city between the hours of 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Columbus Public Health will provide free gun safe/lock boxes to city residents on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1393 E. Broad St. For more information about receiving a free lock box, contact lockssavelives@columbus.gov or Corey Ball at 614-645-1941

For more information about the gun locks and boxes program, go to columbus.gov/gunsafety.

Columbus gun safety efforts face court challenge

At a press conference in April, Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein watches security camera footage from an incident in January where a child found and discharged a gun in a private home. The gun owner was prosecuted in April under the city's gun laws, which have since been placed on hold by a pending lawsuit.

The effort to promote gun safety comes as gun violence has become the number one cause of death among all children and teens — and as Columbus fights a court case that is preventing it from enforcing what it calls "common sense" guns safety laws that City Council passed in December.

In addition to safe gun storage, the council approved an ordinance that banned certain firearm magazines of 30 or more bullets in what some city officials contend was a bid to help mass shootings by limiting the amount of available ammunition while still allowing people to protect themselves. But some gun rights advocates call the measure an overreach into gun control, and at least one area gun shop was selling magazines with 29 rounds and one plastic round to get around it.

On April 4, Matthew Rivas, 28, pleaded guilty to two counts of negligent storage of a firearm and one count of child endangerment after a child on Jan. 27 found a loaded gun in between couch cushions at a West Side apartment and fired it, just missing his face. A Franklin County municipal court judge sentenced him to 10 days in jail and two years of probation.

That was the first, and so far only, test of the safe storage law.

On April 25, Delaware County Common Pleas Judge David M. Gormley issued a preliminary injunction against the case after the right-leaning Buckeye Institute filed a case against the city. Prior attempts by Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost to get a preliminary injunction failed or did not hold in Franklin or Fairfield counties, where the majority of the city and a small portion of the city, respectively, are located. A portion of Columbus also extends into southern Delaware County.

What if I don't live in Columbus? Where can I get a free gun lock?

Here are some of the law enforcement agencies around central Ohio that have previously reported having gun locks or lock boxes available. Most are available to residents of those communities. You can also contact the law enforcement agency that serves you for more information.

Delaware County Sheriff's Office (county residents only) 740-833-2834

Dublin police 614-889-1112

Grove City police 614-277-1710

Hilliard police 614-876-7361

Licking County Sheriff's Office (county residents) 740-670-5555

Madison Township police 614-836-5355

Pataskala police 740-927-5701

Pickerington police 614-575-6911

Reynoldsburg police 614-301-2436

Upper Arlington police 614-583-5160

Worthington police 614-436-8634

