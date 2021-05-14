Columbus agrees to pay $10M to family of Andre Hill, an unarmed Black man killed by police

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The city of Columbus has agreed to pay $10 million to the family of Andre Hill, an unarmed Black man fatally shot by former police officer Adam Coy in December.

City Attorney Zach Klein announced the settlement — the largest in the city's history —with the family of Andre Hill in a press release Friday afternoon.

“We understand that because of this former officer’s actions, the Hill family will never be whole,” Klein said. “No amount of money will ever bring Andre Hill back to his family, but we believe this is an important and necessary step in the right direction.”

The city also agreed to rename the gym located inside the Brentnell Community Center, which Hill frequented, the Andre Hill Gymnasium.That name change will take place by the end of 2021.

Michael Wright, an attorney for Hill's family, said having the gym renamed in Hill's honor was "very important" to his family.

"That was a place that he spent a lot of time and a place that is very meaningful to their family," Wright said. "To have that done makes them very happy."

Hill, 47, was exiting a garage at a home in Northwest Columbus around 2 a.m. Dec. 22 when he was shot and killed by then-Columbus police officer Adam Coy. Police had responded to a nonemergency disturbance call about a vehicle turning on and off.

Coy did not have his body camera on at the time of the shooting, however, the camera captured video without audio of the shots being fired. Body camera footage from responding officers showed more than 10 minutes passed before Hill was given any medical aid. He died about 30 minutes after the shooting at the hospital.

Coy was fired within a week of the shooting and has since been indicted on charges of murder, felonious assault and reckless homicide. He remains free after posting a $1 million bond.

Andre Hill

Wright said the Hill family is pleased to have come to a resolution with the city but is not satisfied.

"From their perspective, they are still hopeful for justice," Wright said. "A conviction. That's what they're waiting for."

Mayor Andrew J. Ginther has said the city will upgrade the body camera system used by Columbus police as a result of the shooting.

City Council also passed "Andre's Law," a set of ordinances requiring police officers to have their body cameras on and provide medical assistance until paramedics arrive on the scene. Officers can be criminally charged if they do not .

The settlement will need to be approved by City Council.

