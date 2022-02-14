Columbus-area meth trafficker pleads guilty

Feb. 14—COLUMBUS — A known methamphetamine trafficker considered a major drug distributor in the Columbus community has pleaded guilty to his crimes in federal court.

Brandon Juwan Jones, 37, of Columbus, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine before U.S. District Clay Land. Jones faces a maximum 20 years in prison, to be followed by at least three years of supervised release and a $1 million fine. Sentencing is scheduled for May 10.

"The arrest and conviction of Brandon Jones takes a major supplier of some of the most addictive and deadly illicit drugs to the Columbus community off the streets," U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary said. "I want to thank the dedicated men and women at the DEA, the Muscogee County Sheriff's Office and the Harris County Sheriff's Office for their ceaseless commitment to making middle Georgia a safer place."

"This criminal network posed a clear and present danger to the Columbus area," Robert J. Murphy, the special agent in charge of the DEA Atlanta Field Division, said. "The removal of their 'ringleader' makes these communities much safer. This guilty plea illustrates how success can be achieved through spirited law enforcement efforts."

"The takedown of this organized criminal drug enterprise and the federal prosecution of the leader of this organization is a prime example of our current strategy to identify, target and remove impact offenders responsible for the violence and the demise of the quality of life within Muscogee County," Muscogee County Sheriff Greg Countryman said.

"With this guilty plea and sentencing of Brandon Jones by the U.S. Middle District Federal Court, a major drug player is taken off the streets of our Chattahoochee area," Harris County Sheriff Mike Jolley said. "This shows how local and federal law enforcement agencies can work together to accomplish the mission of drug enforcement."

According to court documents, Jones was identified by multiple Drug Enforcement Administration sources in 2019 as a major methamphetamine distributor in the Columbus community. In the ensuing months, agents conducted surveillance and other investigative actions, including an undercover controlled buy operation with Jones. Law enforcement executed multiple search warrants on various properties associated with Jones' drug trafficking network in January 2020.

Agents discovered more than four kilograms of methamphetamine, as well as heroin, cash and multiple firearms and ammunition. Jones was taken into custody and admitted to agents that the drugs belonged to him and that he felt that his arrest was imminent after being advised he had been under investigation for several months. Jones has multiple prior felony convictions, including felony convictions for trafficking methamphetamine, sale of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm during a crime, theft by receiving stolen property and bribery of a government officer.

This case was investigated by DEA, the Muscogee County Sheriff's Office and the Harris County Sheriff's Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher Williams is prosecuting the case.