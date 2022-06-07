[1:32 PM] Castle, Joseph Condado's 'craveable tacos and margaritas' coming to Belden Village Mall

Edd Pritchard, The Repository
Condado Tacos, a rapidly expanding Columbus-based chain, hopes to be open&nbsp;in&nbsp;October in a spot near the Belden Village Mall's north entrance next to Melt.
JACKSON TWP. – Condado Tacos is set to fill a space in the Belden Village Mall.

The rapidly expanding Columbus-based chain hopes to be open sometime in mid-to-late October in a 3,800-square-foot spot near the mall's north entrance next to Melt.

Condado launched its build-your-own taco concept in Columbus in 2014. The chain has expanded to 32 locations. Roughly half are in Ohio, with the rest in Indiana, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Tennessee and North Carolina. When it opens, the Belden Village restaurant will be the chain's 37th location.

The restaurant, which also features tequila and margaritas, is filling space the mall added in 2017 to attract restaurants.

Roger Drake, spokesman for Condado, said chain selected Belden Village because it's an affluent trade area with a shopping mall that is a destination.

"We're all about craveable tacos and margaritas," Drake said. "It's a good fit for us."

Plans are for 120 seats inside the restaurant — including 15 at the bar — and another 50 seats on an outdoor patio area.

The restaurant will be open for lunch and dinner, with 10 p.m. projected as the general closing time. Hours might be later on Friday and Saturday nights. The operation expects to create between 60 and 70 jobs.

McKinley Air sold to Avflight

Long-time private airplane service provider McKinley Air was sold earlier this year to Avflight, leaving only a single fixed-based operator at Akron-Canton Airport.

Avflight has moved into the McKinley Air facility just north of the main terminal. The business had been operating on the airport's wide side for many years. Avflight has a ground lease with the airport for the property, said Ren Camacho, president and CEO at Akron-Canton Airport.,

Fixed-base operators, or FBOs, provide a wide variety of services — including fuel sales — for private pilots, charter services and some commercial airlines.

McKinley Air formed in 1934, providing aviation services at the former McKinley Airport off Mahoning Road on Canton's northeast side. The company was sold several times through the years. The most recent owner, Don Armen, operated the business until his death in 2019.

Camacho said McKinley Air was "an institution" at the airport, offering a variety of services to private pilots and charter companies. "It's sad to see them go," he said.

Officials with Avflight didn't respond to requests for information about the deal.

Timken engineers honored

Two of Timken Co.'s engineers were recognized recently at the at the Society of Tribologists and Lubrication Engineers annual meeting and exhibition.

Ryan Evans, Timken's director of research and development since 2018, was selected to serve a one-year term as the organization’s president.

The society presented Nikhil Londhe, who also works for Timken R&D, with an STLE Early Career Award for his research contributions in tribology.

Timken researchers are involved with tribology because the science studies how surfaces in relative motion interact and are affected by friction and wear. It also studies how lubrication can effect wear on a surface. Tribology is a key to designing bearings and power drives made by Timken.

It's the second time the society has recognized Londhe for his work in tribology. In 2017, he was recognized for the best research paper published in the Tribology Transactions Journal by a lead author under the age of 35. He was one of four to receive the early career award this year.

Evans will lead the society serving more than 13,000 professionals and 250 companies in the tribology and lubrication sector.

Hall of Fame Resort stock value low, company facing possible delisting

The value of of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Co. shares has dropped below a minimum bid requirement of $1 per share, and that could lead to the stock being delisted from the Nasdaq Stock Market.

The company is developing the Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls as a campus around the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Work is underway for a performance center, retail zone a fan engagement zone. Construction of a hotel and water park are expected to start later this year.

Hall of Fame Resort shares began trading in July 2020 on the Nasdaq Capital Market after the company was formed with the combination of Hall of Fame Village and Gordon Pointe Acquisition. Initially shares traded at $12, but the value quickly dropped to the $4 to $5 range.

Share value fell below $1 for several days in March, before recovering in April. But the recovery proved to be short.

According to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Nasdaq issued a warning letter to Hall of Fame Resort on May 24 after the stock traded at less than $1 per share for 30 consecutive business days. The company has 180 calendar days — until Nov. 21 — for the stock to comply with Nasdaq's minimum bid requirement.

Hall of Fame Resort shares must trade at a price higher than $1 per share for 10 consecutive days during the 180-day period, in order to comply with the minimum bid requirement.

