Columbus-based W.C. Bradley Co. announces new president and CEO for Char-Broil

Columbus-based W.C. Bradley Co. announced a new president and chief executive officer at Char-Broil this week.

Thomas Penner has been tapped for the role and will report directly to W.C. Bradley CEO James Hillenbrand, according to a press release. Char-Broil is a Columbus-based outdoor cooking company that manufactures charcoal, grills, smokers, fryers and related accessories.

Penner will lead Char-Broil’s global operations in North America, Europe and Asia. He joined the company in 2021 as the executive vice president, according to the release, and the initiatives Penner led contributed to market share growth for Char-Broil in 2022.

“During his time at Char-Broil, Tom has provided strong leadership and has a proven track record of performance which makes him the ideal choice to lead the team into the future,” Hillenbrand said in the news release. “We have a shared vision and Tom is capable of taking Char-Broil to the next level.”

Penner has leadership experience from family-owned and private equity organizations including Kohler Company, oneCARE Company and Professional Plumbing Group.

“It is an honor to be appointed President and Chief Executive Officer of Char-Broil,” said Penner. “We have a 75-year history of innovation in outdoor cooking and I am excited about where the company is headed with the strength of our global team. I look forward to where we are going in 2023 and beyond.”