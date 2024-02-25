Is Columbus the Best Beer City in the USA?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The City of Columbus is in the running for USA Today’s Best Beer City.

The contest includes 20 cities selected by a panel of beer experts for hosting the best beer scenes in the nation. In addition to Columbus, cities including Austin, Denver, Milwaukee, and Philadelphia are included because of their strong number of up-and-coming breweries, beer bars, and home brewing communities.

So, what do local experts say sets Columbus apart?

“We now have about 50 breweries in central Ohio and a lot of people have explored them through things like the Ale Trail, but you know, we really have more variety and opportunity to enjoy more craft beer than we ever have before,” said Bethia Woolf with Columbus Food Adventures.

Voting ends Monday at noon. To vote, click here. The winners are set to be announced on March 8.

