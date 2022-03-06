Columbus car chase, gunfight wounds sheriff’s deputy and suspect, sheriff says

A shooting Saturday that followed a Columbus police car chase wounded a sheriff’s sergeant and one suspect, authorities said.

In the wake of the violence, Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson has called a news conference at 2 p.m. Sunday to “discuss recent events and to provide a law enforcement update.”

Both Sheriff Greg Countryman and Columbus Police Chief Freddie Blackmon will be there, the mayor said in a statement late Saturday.

According to the sheriff’s office, Columbus police around 3:30 p.m. Saturday chased a car that had been reported stolen, but officers ended the pursuit. Later, the same vehicle hit a sheriff’s car at Andrews Road and East Central Street, the sheriff said in a news release.

As the four people inside exited the vehicle, some shot at the sergeant, who returned fire, the sheriff said. Columbus police caught three of the suspects; one escaped, the sheriff said.

Both the sergeant and the suspect were treated at the hospital, and neither seriously was wounded, the sheriff said.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation will be asked to review the shooting.