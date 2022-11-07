Columbus City Attorney says he intends to sue Kia and Hyundai over rampant car thefts

A photo of a vehicle that was stolen from a Columbus-area resident and that was extensively damaged before it was recovered by police. The vehicle's owner posted the photo to a Facebook group of other local residents who've found themselves in similar circumstances known as the "Columbus Kia/Hyundai Theft Victims."

Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein said Monday he intends to file a lawsuit against automakers Kia and Hyundai over what he says is their failure to install anti-theft technology in certain vehicles.

The planned lawsuit comes at a time when Kia and Hyundai thefts are soaring in Columbus and elsewhere. By the city's count, Kia and Hyundai thefts are up more than 450% since last year ― an average of 17 thefts per day.

In a news release Monday morning, Klein said Kia and Hyundai for years made vehicles without standard security features, such as engine immobilizers, reinforced steering columns and sensors that detect when window glass is shattered.

“Kia and Hyundai’s negligence in pursuit of corporate profit is unconscionable," Klein said in the release. "It’s time we held these automakers accountable for cheating consumers and passing the buck and responsibility to clean up the mess they made onto the rest of us.”

Columbus police have said teenagers are primarily responsible for the rising vehicle thefts and have made sport of targeting Kia and Hyundai models due to the relative ease of starting them without a key. Some youths have been killed in crashes involving the stolen cars.

Columbus Police Chief Elaine Bryant said in the release that during her time as chief Kia and Hyundai have offered "no meaningful cooperation" with city officials to solve the problem, which is overloading city police vehicle theft investigators.

“These automakers should be just as concerned as we are that their products are so easily accessible and are being used to commit felonious acts," Bryant said. "As a result, our children are putting not only the community in harm’s way, but themselves as well. We owe it to our children and our community to do all we can to prevent these often tragic events from occurring.”

Kia America Inc. and Hyundai Motor America did not immediately respond to requests from The Dispatch for comment.

Kia America previously said in a statement that as of 2022, all Kia vehicles have an engine immobilizer "fitted as standard. All Kia vehicles for sale in the U.S. meet or exceed Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards," the company stated.

Klein said he plans to ask a judge to compel Kia and Hyundai to abate "the public nuisance caused by their inaction that has led to the rise in thefts, and with it, the substantial cost incurred by the city as it continues to respond to the automakers’ negligence."

The city also plans to seek injunctive relief to prohibit the sale of what Klein called unsafe vehicles and to require Kia and Hyundai to recall, repair or replace vehicles currently on the road, in addition to damages in excess of $25,000.

Klein said he expects to file the lawsuit in the coming weeks in Franklin County Common Pleas Court. But he first needs Columbus City Council to approve a contract allowing his office to hire Allen, Stovall, Neuman and Ashton LLP, a Columbus law firm, as special counsel for the case. The City Council may act on that request at Monday's meeting.

“Kia and Hyundai marketed and sold cars they knew were unsafe and now refuse to take any responsibility as others have to bear the consequences of their decisions. That’s not right,” Columbus Solicitor General Rich Coglianese said in the release. “This is a mess these automakers made, and the City of Columbus will use every tool we have to hold them accountable for their inaction.”

Columbus police say teenagers are largely responsible for stealing Kia and Hyundai vehicles for "joy rides" that too often end up like this vehicle. The owner of this vehicle is a member of the "Columbus Kia/Hyundai Theft Victims" Facebook group.

Columbus isn't the first city or municipality to at least consider filing a lawsuit against Kia and Hyundai. St. Louis officials in August threatened to sue the car companies if they didn't address issues making their vehicles easier to steal, The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

Those who've had their cars stolen are also seeking to take the carmakers to court. In August, three Columbus residents, one of whom started the "Columbus Kia/Hyundai Theft Victims" Facebook group to connect with fellow victims, filed a class action lawsuit against Kia and Hyundai.

The attorney for the local residents at the time said there were at least five other class action lawsuits pending against Kia and Hyundai.

