Columbus City Attorney to seek at least $500,000 bonds on domestic violence cases

Domestic violence-related homicides in Franklin County have surged in 2023, already surpassing the total number that occurred in 2022, according to Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein’s office.

In an attempt to curb this, Klein announced Thursday his office will begin asking judges for at least a $500,000 cash surety bond for domestic violence offenses involving a gun or significant injury.

That would be an unusually high bond for a misdemeanor crime, which Klein’s office handles. Franklin County Prosecutor Gary Tyack’s office handles the county’s felony cases, including more serious domestic violence cases.

Franklin County Municipal Court Administrative Judge Mark Hummer said every judge in Municipal Court understands the gravity of domestic violence offenses.

"The amount of a bond depends on the specific factors in each case," Hummer said. "Would we commit to a standard $500,000 on any particular offense? No, we would not.”

The Dispatch asked Klein’s office to point to a homicide committed in Franklin County while a suspect was out on bond for a domestic violence charge. A spokesperson for Klein's office replied instead that this policy wasn’t motivated by any particular case.

“We cannot legally hold individuals charged with misdemeanor domestic violence without bond no matter how dangerous they are to their victims, but we can make it harder for these violent offenders to get out and commit further, more lethal acts of violence,” Klein said in a media release. “I’m urging judges to grant these stricter requirements so that we can better protect victims and their families.”

Klein also said Thursday he has instructed city prosecutors to request judges order defendants in domestic violence cases to be GPS monitored, not use drugs or alcohol and not possess any weapons.

Hummer said these are fairly typical conditions judges already set in these cases.

