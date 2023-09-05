Columbus City Attorney wants Jack's Corner Pub near Ohio State campus declared nuisance

Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein's office has iled a lawsuit to have Jack's Corner Pub, located at 2480 Summit St. near the Ohio State University campus, declared a public nuisance.

A bar near Ohio State University is voluntarily closed until at least next week after Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein filed a lawsuit against it, calling the business a nuisance.

Jack's Corner Pub, located at 2480 Summit St., agreed to voluntarily close its doors until the next court date, which is scheduled for Sept. 11, according to a release from Klein's office.

The lawsuit against the bar states that since August 2021 Columbus police have been called more than three dozen times to the bar, including for a homicide.

On at least two occasions, there were reports of gunshots being fired outside the bar and there were other reported incidents of fights where someone was injured, Klein's office alleges.

On July 28, Columbus police got a call about a person who was shot multiple times after a fight at the bar. Nasier Reid, 23, died at the scene.

After Reid's death, an online petition was started to close the bar, and when it reopened on Aug. 19, a protest was held outside the bar, according to the lawsuit.

"The City is asking the Court to declare the bar a public nuisance and order owners to work with Columbus police to ramp up security and strictly adhere to all liquor laws or face possible closure of up to one year and non-renewal of Jack’s liquor license," Klein's office said in a statement. "The violence and crime we're seeing at this bar is unacceptable, and it must be addressed or we will shut it down."

The city is also asking Jack's ownership to install additional security cameras with footage that can be made available to police at their request.

The Dispatch could not immediately reach a representative of Jack's Corner Pub for comment.

bbruner@dispatch.com

@bethany_bruner

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: City Attorney calls Jack's Corner Pub near OSU a public nuisance