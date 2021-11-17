Columbus City Attorney's office selected for trust and legitimacy assessment

Zach Klein

The Columbus City Attorney's office has been chosen as one of two cities to participate in the Association of Prosecuting Attorneys' Elevating Trust and Legitimacy for Prosecutors Project.

City Attorney Zach Klein said in a release that the project will help continue to build trust with the community.

The project is a two-year process that assesses how prosecutors interact with the community, including witnesses, victims and defendants, as well as helping to implement evidence-based practices. The release said the aim of the project is to "develop a model for prosecutors' offices across the country built on the premise that these offices belong to the community, rather than to any elected official or government employee."

The project involves a partnership with Yale Law School's Justice Collaboratory and LaGratta Consulting, and uses technical guidance from the Association of Prosecuting Attorneys with the theory of using evidence-based practices to help build legitimacy with the community, particularly in how police and attorneys interact with the public.

Columbus was selected, along with St. Paul, Minnesota, from more than two dozen applications from across the country.

"We are honored to be selected for this program, which offers great expertise and scientific research to help us build more trust with the community as we seek to make Columbus safer and stronger for all our residents," Klein said.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Columbus City Attorney's office selected for Yale-led assessment