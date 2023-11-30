Columbus City Council member Shayla Favor says she's running for Franklin County prosecutor

Nov 30, 2023; Columbus, USA, Ohio; City Councilwoman Shayla Favor speaks during an announcement of her candidacy for Franklin County Prosecutor during an event at the Pythian Theater.

Recently reelected City Council member Shayla Favor, a Democrat, announced Thursday she is running in 2024 to succeed retiring Franklin County Prosecutor Gary Tyack.

Favor, 42, of the Near Eastside of Columbus, was appointed to the city council in 2019 to fill the unexpired term of Judge Jaiza Page, who was elected to the Franklin County Court of Common Pleas. Favor was elected in 2019 and reelected this November when she ran unopposed.

Favor will face at least two other Democrats who have announced their candidacy for county prosecutor: Delaware City Attorney Natalia Harris and Anthony Pierson, deputy chief counsel in Tyack's office whom Tyack has endorsed.

Only one Republican, local defense attorney John Rutan, has announced he's running for prosecutor.

Whoever wins the Democratic primary in March will likely win the general election in November. Franklin County has become such a Democrat stronghold that three Republican judges have switched their parties to Democrat in recent years to gain reelection.

Prior to her time on city council, Favor was an assistant city attorney for five years in the environmental division of Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein’s office.

In that role, according to Favor, she worked with city leaders to improve Columbus' neighborhoods and address criminal activity, vacancies, abandonment and blight.

Unlike Harris and Pierson, Favor has no experience as a criminal prosecuting attorney.

While on the city council, Favor became executive director of a nonprofit funded by Ohio State University and the city council aimed at redeveloping the Near East Side immediately around Ohio State University Hospital East. She was in that role at Partners Achieving Community Transformation for nearly two years until July.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Columbus City Council member Shayla Favor running for county prosecutor