Columbus City Schools levy win is a wake-up call, not a reason for victory lap

I heard the same thing time and time again during the buildup to last month's vote on Columbus City Schools' 7.7-mill levy: "I have never voted 'no' on a school levy, but this one is hard."

At a time when many residents are struggling with the cost of living, the levy came with a high price tag — about $180 more per $100,000 of property value when the tax is first collected in 2024 — and received major pushback from community members and a list of Black-led organizations that includes the Columbus Branch of the NAACP.

In the end, Columbus residents rallied, approving the levy 55% to 45%, according to unofficial results.

The levy passed decisively, but it would be shortsighted and foolish for administrators and school board members to believe the 10-point victory is a sign that voters accept the status quo.

The voices that arose to oppose the levy make it clear that is not the case, and that improvement is not only expected, but required.

Why did the school levy pass?

Columbus School Levy results

This was far from a vote of confidence for the academically struggling district. Columbus City Schools, sadly, showed no improvement in some categories, and declined in others, on the Ohio Department of Education's annual report cards, released in September.

Voters were drawn to the polls to support the abortion rights and adult-use marijuana issues that unofficial city results show received 76.6% and 72% approval, respectively. But they threw their support behind Columbus kids, and the potential that we know lives within them.

The levy was most successful in a list of neighborhoods that includes Clintonville, Short North, German Village and West Campus.

It failed to win support in a list of neighborhoods that includes Hilltop, Berwick and Northland.

Some had never voted against a school levy and couldn't bring themselves to do so.

While school levy results in central Ohio were mixed, Columbus voted to make a nearly $100 million annual investment in the future — this community's children.

Some Columbus voters, no doubt, took the school district's word for it when officials painted a catastrophic picture of what would happen if the levy failed. That certainty swayed members of The Dispatch Editorial Board, who in turn encouraged voters to consider the ramifications of a failed levy.

Columbus schools said those ramifications would include the continued embarrassing decay of the district's fields and other facilities, and the dismissal of all of the counselors, interpreters, social workers, substitute teachers, custodians, security guards and other employees hired with federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds.

The loss of counselors is something Columbus schools' new superintendent, Angela Chapman, said would be devastating to students still recovering from traumas intensified by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some voters surely took school board President Jennifer Adair at her word when she vowed to improve communication with the public.

A lack of transparency and the district's strained relationship with the stakeholders and community at large were among the issues raised by those against the permanent levy.

"That's on us. That's on the board. That's on me," Adair told The Dispatch Editorial Board. "As the president, I accept responsibility and accountability for that. The only way forward is to say, 'Let's all go forward.'"

School officials can take the levy's approval as a win and run a victory lap or use it as a wake-up call that opens up new lines of communication with the public.

I hope it is the latter.

What must happen now that the levy has passed?

Adair is right.

It is time to move forward — climb to our feet, knock the dirt clean from our clothes and get in the fight to improve educational opportunities for children.

Columbus is a city of opportunity, and one of the only growing major cities in the Midwest.

Even a levy this size is just an economic Band-Aid. But we have the power to achieve real change — if Columbus City Schools, community members and business leaders work together to resolve problems that hold students back academically and find funding alternatives that can propel Columbus schools far beyond status quo.

Shouldn't that be the Columbus Way?

The Ohio Supreme Court ruled the state's method of funding schools unconstitutional more than a quarter century ago.

It is also illogical to think that taxpayers, seniors in particular, will continue to take the burden of the high cost of public schools.

Columbus must explore alternatives, including public pressure for state lawmakers to finally fund schools in an equitable way and, as Adair suggests, creating a foundation that can raise funds for schools.

Even better ideas may come from the community, whose support the district needs in this critical time.

There is much work to be done to secure the bright future Columbus City Schools students deserve, as much as any other children.

A decision not to engage with the community would be a missed opportunity.

That would fail the voters who invested in this city's future in the face of significant challenges — and it would mean truly failing Columbus kids.

