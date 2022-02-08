Columbus cop on leave after shooting at suspected car thief, wounding multiple people

A Columbus police officer is on administrative leave after he shot at a suspected car thief and wounded several people Monday, the department said.

Police said the unidentified male officer was investigating a suspected stolen vehicle near Riverland Drive when the unnamed driver drove toward the officer. The officer then fired his weapon at the driver. The driver eluded police and fled the scene, according to a news release.

Police said their investigation found “individuals who were struck by gunfire.” The department did not say how many people were wounded, and the news release does not specify the extent of their injuries.







Attempts to contact police spokesperson Sgt. Aaron Evrard and Chief of Staff Katina Williams were unsuccessful Monday night.

Police requested that the GBI investigate the incident. The Columbus Police Department’s Office of Professional Standards will conduct an administrative investigation into the shooting as well, the department said.