Columbus cop placed on leave after shooting at fleeing vehicle, department says

A Columbus police officer shot at a fleeing suspect’s car Wednesday night, the department said Thursday in a news release.

The release said officers were called at 9:57 p.m. to the dead end of Fall Drive to investigate “suspicious activity that had been observed by residents nearby.”

Officers found a parked vehicle facing south, near woods on the drive, with someone inside, police said, and the car came toward them as they approached the driver.

“Verbal commands were given to the driver of the vehicle at which time the vehicle accelerated towards the officers placing their lives in jeopardy,” police reported.

One officer fired at the driver as the automobile sped away, striking a parked car, they said. An officer had minor injuries afterward.

The department’s Office of Professional Standards and its detective bureau is investigating. The officer who shot at the car is on administrative leave.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 706-653-3400.