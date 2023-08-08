Columbus court news: Mom sentenced for son's drowning; man sentenced for fatal shooting

Editor's note: As part of The Dispatch's crime and courts coverage, our policy is to see any cases we told you about in the past through to their conclusion. Here are the results of two recent sentencing hearings.

East Side mother whose 5-year-old son drowned in a pool sentenced

An East Side mother has pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter for the drowning death of her 5-year-old son, whom she left unattended July 3, 2020, at home with his 3-year-old brother.

While their mother was gone, the boys walked to a pool less than a block from their home, where Kyle Allen drowned.

Tamisha Jones, 27, accepted a plea agreement Monday in Franklin County Common Pleas Court in exchange for county prosecutors recommending a six-year prison sentence.

Franklin County Common Pleas Judge Andy Miller agreed and immediately sentenced Jones to six years. Involuntary manslaughter can carry up to an indefinite prison term of 11 to 16 ½ years.

Jones’ defense attorney, Eric Brehm, told The Dispatch that the plea agreement was fair.

“Regardless of the outcome, there are no winners in this case because a child is dead. Despite the sentence, Ms. Jones will deal with guilt and regret the rest of her life,” Brehm said.

Around 7:15 p.m. July 3, 2020, Columbus police responded to the 5500 block of Hibernia Drive on the East Side to a report of a child who drowned. When officers arrived, they found that bystanders had pulled Kyle out of the pool and were administering first aid.

Kyle was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital, where he died a week later.

Man sentenced for 2018 shooting death on Columbus' West Side

In an unrelated case, a man was sentenced to life in prison with the opportunity for parole after 18 years for a 2018 fatal shooting on the West Side that authorities said stemmed from an argument over a drug deal.

A jury convicted Daquan Jayshaun Lee, 28, of murder last week in Franklin County Common Pleas Court in the Aug. 26, 2018, shooting death of Ali Mohamed Aliyow, 20.

Story continues

The jury found Lee not guilty of one count of murder but guilty of a second count of murder, essentially determining Lee did not purposefully cause Aliyow's death, but rather caused his death by purposefully committing felonious assault.

Franklin County Common Pleas Judge Julie Lynch sentenced Lee on Tuesday.

Franklin County Sheriff's deputies responded around 9 p.m. Aug. 26, 2018, to the first floor of an apartment building on Knob Hill Court.

Deputies reported in court documents at the time that Aliyow and Lee argued over a narcotics deal and Aliyow hit Lee in the face. Lee pulled out a gun and shot Aliyow once in the chest, witnesses told sheriff's detectives.

After the hearing, Lee’s sister, Daylisha Ayers, told The Dispatch that Lee was defending himself and this shooting was tragic for both families.

“Two youths were lost that day,” Ayers said. “My brother did try to leave, and they prevented him from doing so.”

Aliyow’s family did not speak during the sentencing hearing.

jlaird@dispatch.com

@LairdWrites

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Columbus mom sentenced for son's drowning; man gets prison for murder