Columbus court reporter arrested on child pornography charges, authorities confirm

A court reporter working in Muscogee State Court has been arrested on charges of possessing child pornography, authorities confirmed Thursday.

Alphonse Leo Lapalm, 70, was jailed on 10 counts of possessing material depicting minors in sexually explicit conduct, according to Muscogee County jail records. He was booked into the facility at 4:49 p.m. Wednesday, records show.

Lapalm works as the court reporter for State Court Judge Andy Prather, who said he had not heard about Lapalm’s arrest until the Ledger-Enquirer contacted him.

Prather said he would have to ask how to proceed when next he needs someone to transcribe court proceedings.

“I was unaware of it until contacted ... and I will seek guidance from the chief Superior Court judge,” Prather said.

The chief Superior Court judge currently is Gil McBride, who was presiding at a double-murder trial Thursday, and not immediately available for comment.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirmed Thursday that the case against Lapalm originated with its Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit, and said more information will be released when it’s available.

Lapalm is to have a hearing Friday in Muscogee Municipal Court, jail records show.