Columbus Crew player Derrick Etienne Jr. victim in Short North robbery Thursday

Columbus Crew midfielder Derrick Etienne (22) celebrates scoring a goal in October 2021. He was the victim of a robbery in the Short North on Thursday.

Columbus Crew player Derrick Etienne Jr. reported being robbed in the Short North Thursday night.

The soccer team's midfielder was walking on the sidewalk near the corner of High and Russell streets around 10:50 p.m. when the robbery occurred, according to a Columbus police report.

Etienne, 25, told police that a man bumped into him and the man's phone dropped, so Etienne gave the man $100 from CashApp and tried to quickly walk away because "he had a feeling that the suspects that were in a group with this male may become violent," the report read.

Derrick Etienne Jr.

Approximately nine men cornered Etienne and began beating him up. One of them had a gun and said, "Run your (expletive)!" the report read.

According to the report, the men stole money, a $3,000 gold chain and a $500 AppleWatch. Police said robbery detectives are investigating the incident.

In a statement, the Columbus Crew said: "We are aware of an incident involving one of our players being the victim of a robbery on Thursday, March 17, and we are relieved that Derrick is okay following the matter. Further inquiries should be directed to the Columbus Police Department.”

A Crew spokesperson said Etienne was at practice Friday and Saturday, and he is available for selection for Sunday's game against the New York Red Bulls.

