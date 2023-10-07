Columbus Day closings announced
Oct. 7—There are some closings Monday due to the observance of Columbus Day.
Government offices — All federal, state and city of Meadville offices are closed Monday. Crawford County offices are open normal operating hours Monday.
Mail — No window service or delivery Monday.
Garbage collection — Refuse and recycling collection within the city of Meadville maintains its normal schedule all week.
Buses — Crawford Area Transportation Authority operates its current bus schedules Monday.
Financial institutions — All area financial institutions are closed Monday.