Columbus Day closings announced

Oct. 7—There are some closings Monday due to the observance of Columbus Day.

Government offices — All federal, state and city of Meadville offices are closed Monday. Crawford County offices are open normal operating hours Monday.

Mail — No window service or delivery Monday.

Garbage collection — Refuse and recycling collection within the city of Meadville maintains its normal schedule all week.

Buses — Crawford Area Transportation Authority operates its current bus schedules Monday.

Financial institutions — All area financial institutions are closed Monday.