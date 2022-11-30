Columbus dealer known as ‘White Mike’ sentenced for 380,000 doses worth of fentanyl

Tim Chitwood
·1 min read

A Columbus drug dealer known by the street name “White Mike” is headed to federal prison after pleading guilty to having enough of the deadly opioid fentanyl to produce 380,000 doses he intended to distribute, authorities said Tuesday.

U.S. District Court Judge Clay Land sentenced Michael “White Mike” Schlarman, 32, to serve 13 years in prison for possessing fentanyl with the intent to distribute it, according to the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia.

Local, state and federal agencies serving a search warrant at Schlarman’s Wagner Drive home on Jan. 26 said they found 496.4 grams of fentanyl and 265.5 grams of p-Fluorofentanyl, an alternate form of the drug. They seized two guns, a Glock 9-millimeter with an extended magazine and a Taurus 9-millimeter, they said.

Law enforcement agents said they also found cash, digital scales, drug paraphernalia and a 20-ton hydraulic press for making pills. Schlarman tried to escape by running out the rear of the residence, but was soon captured with the aid of aircraft from the Drug Enforcement Administration, they said.

Schlarman pleaded guilty Aug. 2. His criminal record includes three burglary convictions in Columbus, authorities said.

Besides the DEA, the agencies involved in Schlarman’s capture were the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Muscogee County Sheriff. The prosecutor was Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher Williams.

