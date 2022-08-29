Columbus deputy police chief suing city now potentially faces firing for missed drug test

A deputy chief with the Columbus Division of Police faces potential termination for missing a randomly scheduled drug test in November as a result of an internal charge that was filed against her less than two weeks after she filed a federal lawsuit against the division, its chief and the city.

Jennifer Knight, who has been a deputy chief since May 2020 and with the Division of Police for 25 years, is facing a departmental charge and the possibility of being fired for failing to appear for a drug test in November. Knight was suspended for about two weeks at that time before being reinstated. She said she was unable to attend the randomly scheduled drug test due to other obligations surrounding her job.

Prior coverage:Columbus police Deputy Chief Jennifer Knight suspended for missing drug test

Documents obtained by The Dispatch through a public records request show that disciplinary proceedings against Knight began in May, nearly six months after the missed drug test. She is charged with failing to abide by the city's central work rules surrounding a drug-free workplace.

A letter from Assistant Chief Greg Bodker shows that the decision to file a departmental charge, rather than abide by progressive discipline standards, was made after conversations with Chief Elaine Bryant. The letter was attached to the disciplinary recommendations.

The documents, which also include an internal routing sheet that has a section whited out and written over, show no disciplinary records within the police division include a comparable case involving someone at the deputy chief level.

Since the missed drug test, Knight has said she has been subject to a number of random drug tests and has been required to meet with drug and alcohol counselors. The drug tests had been conducted after requiring Knight to fully disrobe and watched as she urinated into a cup.

Knight has said that the suspension, which had never before been levied against a deputy chief, and ongoing drug tests are retaliation for Knight's filing of a complaint regarding then-Lt. Melissa McFadden's self-published memoir and possible violations of the Division's code of conduct. Knight maintains she filed complaint at the order of then-Chief Thomas Quinlan, who was abiding by instructions from Mayor Andrew J. Ginther and then-Safety Director Ned Pettus I

Former Police Chief Kim Jacobs had recommended McFadden's termination in May 2018 after the division's Internal Affairs Bureau contended she violated federal employment laws and created a hostile work environment, all of which McFadden denied and ultimately sued the city over.

In June, a federal jury ruled in now-Commander McFadden's favor in her racial discrimination and retaliation lawsuit against the city, but awarded her only $2 in damages. The award is being appealed.

Federal lawsuit filed:Deputy police chief sues Columbus over required nude drug tests, other 'retaliation'

Meanwhile, Knight on Aug. 5 filed a lawsuit of her own in U.S. District Court, alleging she is the subject of retaliation and a targeted effort to force her to leave her position or "fabricate a case of misconduct against her to justify termination of her employment."

Two weeks after the lawsuit was filed, on Aug. 18, First Assistant Chief LaShanna Potts ordered Knight to appear for a disciplinary hearing regarding the missed drug test. That hearing is scheduled for Thursday morning.

While serving as a deputy chief, Knight oversaw the implementation of the Division's Police and Community Together (PACT) Team that took the place of the now-disbanded Vice unit. She has also pushed for harsher penalties for "johns" that solicit sex, resulting in a change to Columbus city ordinances. During protests in Downtown Columbus in 2020, she met with activist groups and walked with protesters to try and alleviate tensions.

