Delaware woman identified as body found at Rumpke recycling facility in Columbus

Columbus homicide detectives are investigating after a Delaware woman's body was found Thursday morning at a Rumpke recycling facility on Columbus' North Side.

Columbus Fire Battalion Chief Jeff Geitter said medic crews were sent at 10:29 a.m. Thursday to the Rumpke district offices, located at 1191 Fields Ave., on a report of a possibly deceased person.

On Friday, Columbus police said Lynsi P. Seaunier, 28, of Delaware, was identified by the Franklin County Coroner's office as the person who was pronounced dead at the facility by medics.

Police are calling the incident a "death investigation" and have not released any information about Seaunier's cause of death or whether her death is being considered a homicide.

Detectives from the Columbus Division of Police's homicide unit are leading the investigation.

Jeff Meyers, East Area communications manager for Rumpke, said work was stopped while police conducted their investigation at the facility, which primarily processes recyclable materials.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 614-645-4730.

