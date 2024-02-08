Columbus drivers ignore crosswalk law. Police must prioritize protecting pedestrians.

Columbus needs to aggressively enforce crosswalk laws

The Feb. 6 Dispatch article on Ohio bucking the national trend in fatal pedestrian/vehicle accidents reminded me of when I started to cross a busy boulevard in California. I took one step off the curb and cars in both directions stopped. Living in Columbus, I had never seen that. I asked why and was told that driving though crosswalks with pedestrians in them is aggressively enforced by police there.

We have the same laws here. The difference is that they are rarely enforced, so drivers ignore them. If the Columbus mayor and police put a new priority on enforcing crosswalk laws, it would have a significant impact on public safety.

Bob Lipetz, Columbus

Ginther must be held accountable for tampering with justice

The Columbus Dispatch Editorial Board is right on the money with its Feb. 4 headline, "Columbus’ Greyhound saga disrespectful, lacks foresight."

During my campaign for mayor of the City of Columbus in the November general election, I repeatedly questioned Mayor Andrew Ginther why Greyhound/Barons was not a partner in the LinkUS transportation/mobility plan. The mayor has deprived residents and visitors of a fully functional regional bus service. The Dispatch editorial suggested that "the city and the companies should have worked to ensure a suitable location was identified..." In fact, Barons officials did reach out to the city for assistance, but were refused help.

Mayor Ginther would not debate me on this issue or any other issue. Instead, he spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on misleading TV ads and mailers. Ginther put politics ahead of important public policy, and has demonstrated a lack of leadership in this case.

Ginther must be held accountable for tampering with the justice system for his phone call to a Franklin County Municipal Court Environmental Judge regarding the Greyhound/Barons bus depot on the West Side. If a regular person tampered with a juror, let alone a judge, they would be sent to prison. It's time for the justice system to act.

Joe Motil, Columbus

U.S. Senate needs to pass bill that expands Child Tax Credit

The U.S. House of Representatives recently took a rare bipartisan vote and by an overwhelming 357 to 70 vote on Jan. 31 overwhelmingly passed the Tax Relief for American Families and Workers Act of 2024, which temporarily expands the Child Tax Credit (CTC) and gives much-needed support to families and our local economy.

It’s now the Senate's turn to make sure this bill makes it across the finish line!

Expanding the CTC is critical: It allows parents to do things like afford childcare so they can work and take care of their families. This legislation would benefit about 16 million children, more than 80% of the roughly 19 million children in families excluded from the full credit because their family incomes are too low.

This bipartisan bill would be a tremendous step toward allowing parents to work, raise their families, and contribute to our economy. Our U.S. Senators must pass it immediately!

April Smith, New Straitsville

Editor's Note: According to the Tax Policy Center, half of households making less than $21,000 annually and a quarter of households making under $40,500 annually would see a tax cut under the Tax Relief for American Families and Workers Act of 2024, with the average amounting to an estimated $680 based on 2023 incomes. The bill would also give a tax cut to the nation's wealthy 1% with incomes of more than $980,000, resulting in an after-tax boost estimated at $9,500 based on 2023 incomes, the center reports.

Drink fluoridated tap water to help prevent tooth decay

Fluoride is a naturally occurring mineral which can be used to prevent tooth decay and make strong teeth for both children and adults. The fluoridation of municipal water is one of modern public health’s greatest achievements, yet close to one in 10 Ohio residents are not served by fluoridated public water systems.

All too often when I ask the families of children with rampant dental decay their source of drinking water, I find out they are purchasing bottled water despite having access to publicly fluoridated, municipal tap water. When I share the benefits of their tap water, families are shocked. Reaching all communities with fluoridated public water systems and increasing the number of individuals drinking their fluoridated tap water will directly reduce the burden of dental cavities on Ohioans.

Charlotte Sjulin, DDS, Columbus

