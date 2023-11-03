Columbus, Franklin County prosecutor's offices "drawing line in the sand" on hate crimes.

Columbus City Prosecutor Zach Klein listening to the discussion Oct. 18, 2023, at the Community Conversation about Teens and Gun Violence at the Columbus Metropolitan Library System's Main Library in downtown Columbus. The Columbus Dispatch partnered with Columbus City Council, Columbus City Schools and the library system to host the event.

Prosecutors from Columbus and Franklin County are speaking out against a rise in hateful rhetoric, saying that hate crimes against Jewish, Muslim and LGBTQ+ people will not be tolerated.

Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein said that he is "drawing a line in the sand" and said he has instructed his office to show zero tolerance for hate.

"Make no mistake, antisemitism, Islamophobia, homophobia, transphobia, racism and all other forms of hatred and bias-fueled violence … have no home here in Columbus," Klein said in a joint statement issued Friday with Anthony Pierson, deputy chief counsel for the Franklin County Prosecutor's Office.

"Any hate crimes that come across my desk will be prosecuted to the fullest extent possible under the law," Klein said.

The city attorney was referring to a rise in tensions domestically and abroad following the Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist attack against Israel and hostage taking and the Israeli response as it affects civilians in Gaza. The fighting has led to a sharp rise in hateful rhetoric and attacks, including in Ohio.

In October, a Clintonville-area man was charged with criminal trespassing for directing anti-Semitic remarks outside two Bexley homes flying Israeli flags. Also last month, a man was arrested after he allegedly swerved his vehicle at pro-Palestinian protesters outside the Ohio Statehouse.

Pierson said the county Prosecutor's Office, will do "whatever it takes to protect our community and hold those with hate in their heart accountable for their actions." Pierson has been speaking for Prosecutor Gary Tyack's office because Tyack is retiring at the end of 2024 when his term ends and he is supporting Pierson to replace him.

"My hope is that we can all respect one another for our differences," Pierson said. "However, in cases where individuals are targeted because of their race, ethnicity, religion, or any other protected characteristic, we will pursue vigorous prosecution."

