Columbus gang member convicted for firing gun at FBI agent, faces life in prison

A Columbus man who was part of a hybrid criminal street gang was recently convicted for firing at an FBI agent.

Joshuia Johnathon Luke Brown, 25, was found guilty of one count of forcible assault on a federal officer with a deadly weapon, according to a press release from the justice department.

Brown is a member of the gang known as US World, which is affiliated with other national criminal gangs, the DOJ said.

Brown was also found guilty of the following:

One count of brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence

One count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances

One count of distribution of methamphetamine

One count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine

Three counts of possession with intent to distribute controlled substances

One count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime

Brown is facing a maximum sentence of life in prison, according to the DOJ.

The DOJ said co-defendant Jarvis Smith, 28, pleaded guilty to the following charges on Aug. 8:

One count of forcible assault on a federal law enforcement officer

One count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime

One count of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person

Smith is facing a maximum sentence of life in prison, according to the release.

“Smith is a confirmed member of the Bloods criminal street gang and has a prior conviction of aggravated assault, burglary and robbery in Muscogee County,” the release read.

These charges stem from a July 2022 incident when an FBI agent surveilling Brown and Smith as part of an ongoing investigation witnessed a drug deal involving the two defendants, the release read.

The DOJ said an FBI agent was performing mobile surveillance when Smith stepped out of the car he was driving along with Brown and began shooting at the FBI agent’s vehicle, striking the vehicle several times.

The FBI agent was unharmed, the release says.

The DOJ says Brown and Smith eluded the FBI and the Muscogee County Sheriff’s office after a car and foot pursuit. However, Smith was later caught and Brown turned himself in after a several day manhunt, according to the release.

A bag dropped by Brown during the pursuit contained a fully loaded handgun that matched two bullets recovered from the FBI agent’s vehicle, the DOJ said.

“Anyone who assaults a law enforcement officer is dangerous and an extreme threat to public safety. Stopping violent criminals, like Brown, is one of the most important things we can do to protect our communities,” said Keri Farley, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta, in a statement.