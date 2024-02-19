Columbus gas prices continue to increase, go up 17 cents in last week

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus gas prices are climbing back up.

The average price for gasoline in Columbus rose by 17 cents in the past week to $3.34 per gallon. That current price is nearly 20 cents higher from a month ago and about 15 cents higher than a year ago.

Columbus Gas Prices Tracker

The cheapest gas station in the Columbus area was priced at $2.93 a gallon, while the most expensive was $3.46. In Ohio, the average price of gas is also up from one week ago, averaging out at $3.29, up 14.1 cents, while nationally, gas prices rose by 8.7 cents to $3.26 per gallon.

According to Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said we have hit the spring fling of gas when prices traditionally have a steady increase and that could go on for as long as two months.

“We still have as many as 8 weeks that gas prices typically increase, and anything can happen between now and then,” said De Hann. “One of the most critical elements to how much gas prices will climb is how quickly and effectively refiners can finish their pre-summer maintenance, start producing EPA-mandated summer gasoline and build up supply of it before Memorial Day.”

