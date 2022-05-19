Columbus gas prices hit record high — again

Patrick Cooley, The Columbus Dispatch
·2 min read

Fear over the war in Ukraine pushed gas prices to record highs in Greater Columbus yet again on Thursday.

The average price of gas in Franklin County was $4.48 per gallon, according to AAA, compared with $4.47 per gallon for the entire state and $4.58 per gallon for the nation as a whole.

Even with gas prices seemingly on the rise every day, Columbus-region residents still find themselves astonished at the price to fill their tanks.

“Just the other day I paid $105 to fill up my (Ford) Expedition,” said Jeff Johnson, 49, of Westerville. I’ve never paid triple digits before.”

Ohio gas prices: Pain at the pump: Columbus drivers paying record prices to fuel up

The price of a gallon of gas at the Marathon station at East 11th Avenue and Summit Street in the campus area on May 10, 2022. On Thursday prices hit an average of $4.48 in Franklin County, a record for the area.
The Westerville man was so amazed he took a picture of the final tally and texted it to family members.

“I was looking underneath (the SUV) to see if gas was spilling out,” Johnson said.

How much have gas prices increased in Franklin County?

Franklin County’s prices are up 18 cents from a week ago and 70 cents from a month ago, according to Gasbuddy.com, indicating a steady rise in prices as the war in Ukraine drags into its fourth month.

Russia supplies 10% of the world’s oil, and the disruption caused by the war is putting upward pressure on oil prices. Talk of a ban on Russian oil doesn’t help, said Kimberly Schwind, director of public affairs for AAA Ohio.

“It boils down to uncertainty in the global crude oil market,” she said. “There’s growing market worries that there will be sanctions against Russian oil in Europe that would disrupt the global supply.”

Why are gas prices high in Ohio and the United States?

Earlier this month, the European Union unveiled a proposal for a Russian oil ban that would come into effect later this year. Oil suppliers preemptively raised prices in anticipation of a shortage, Schwind said.

Driving habits also contribute to high costs, she said. Prices generally rise in late spring and early summer as drivers hit the road for the busy summer travel season.

Johnson, a real estate agent, frequently travels for work and gets reimbursed for gas. However, his wife, an insurance broker, doesn’t get compensated for the mileage she drives.

“It’s cutting into the budget a little,” he said.

Jack Holt, 25, works at the Polaris Costco store, which sells gas only to members and generally has cheaper gas prices than competitors. When gas prices shot up over the weekend, he saw customers flock to the station to fill up before prices rose even higher.

“There were a lot of people pulling jerry cans out of their cars,” Holt said. “We needed an extra person just to guide traffic.”

He anticipates another busy weekend.

pcooley@dispatch.com

@PatrickACooley

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Columbus, Ohio gas prices hit record high of $4.48

