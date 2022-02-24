Columbus hate crime rates among country's highest in 2021

Data: Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at Cal State University, San Bernardino. Chart: BaidiWang/Axios

Columbus residents reported hate crimes to police at the fourth-highest rate per capita among large U.S. cities in 2021, Axios' Shawna Chen and Russell Contreras report.

Why it matters: Though already alarming, it's very possible the figure is an undercount due to victims' hesitancy to report crimes, especially Asian Americans.

The big picture: Reports of hate crimes skyrocketed in 2021 in 14 major metropolitan areas, a 46% increase from 2020, per a preliminary analysis by the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at California State University, San Bernardino.

Law enforcement agencies typically define hate crimes as violent acts in which the perpetrators' actions are based on a bias against the victim’s race, color, sexuality, religion or national origin.

Threat level: The increase is partially due to a record number of Asian Americans nationwide reporting targeted crimes. The analysis reports an increase of 339%, likely due to people blaming Asian Americans for the coronavirus pandemic.

Zoom in: Our city's hate crime reports increased 4% in 2021 to 114, up from 110 in 2020, with anti-Black and anti-LGBTQ crimes the most reported.

Zoom out: That overall increase is significantly lower than the four other cities in the top five.

What they're saying: Since the start of the pandemic, advocates locally and nationwide have expressed concerns about the underreporting of anti-Asian crimes.

Factors at play include fear of retaliation, distrust of the criminal justice system and language barriers, researchers say.

Just three of Columbus' reported hate crimes in 2021 and one in 2020 were specified as anti-Asian.

To report: Call the Columbus Division of Police at 614-645-4545.

